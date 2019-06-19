The ANC said it would be laying charges against singer Steve Hofmeyr following his "racist and inhumane rants" on Twitter. Picture: Etienne Creux

Durban - The African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday night that it would be laying criminal charges against singer Steve Hofmeyr in Cape Town on Thursday following his "racist and inhumane rants" on micro-blogging site Twitter. Hofmeyr's tweets smacked of "barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity", said the governing party.

"Following tweets by DA member Phumzile van Damme, Hofmeyr issued death threats against South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

"His string of social media posts denigrating Mandela-Hlongwane and Van Damme hark back to the crude apartheid past and something that no South African should tolerate," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

In the tweet being referred to, Hofmeyr said: "Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it."

Hofmeyr was responding to a series of tweets from both women in unrelated incidents.

Van Damme on Tuesday used Twitter to relay what she described as a racist incident at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, which ended up with her assaulting the young man who allegedly made the slur.

Van Damme also said V&A security had responded inadequately to the incident. V&A issued an apology, admitting it did not handle the incident correctly.

On Friday, Mandela-Hlongwane took to Twitter, posting about South Africa's highly emotive land debate:

"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs." Her tweets continued into Saturday.

Mandela-Hlongwane is the South African ambassador to Denmark.

The ANC continued that Hofmeyr's tweets demonstrated "white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud".

"Our communities must expose such individuals for who they are and what they stand for."

A charge of crimen injuria would be laid against Hofmeyr "on behalf of its member and leader Comrade Zinzi Mandela-Hlongwane", said Mabe.

"The ANC will continue with its efforts to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and united South Africa."

African News Agency (ANA)