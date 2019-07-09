eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will make its final decision on suspended eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, known by July 10 when her leave comes to an end. This comes as all indications show that she is set to return to her post on Wednesday, when the 30 days’ leave she was placed on ends. Gumede was suspended by her party on June10 to allow it to look at her bail conditions, and over allegations that the charge of irregularity in a R208million waste tender was politically motivated.

The spokesperson of the party in KZN, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, told the media in Durban on Monday that a task team was looking into the matter and that it was set to meet with the provincial leadership on Monday or Tuesday.

She said that their report would show them the way forward, not only on Gumede but also regarding Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, the suspended mayor of Newcastle who is facing murder charges.

“We will tell you on the 10th whether she is coming back or not after the proper procedures of the ANC have been conducted,” she told the media.

With the provincial executive committee not likely to meet this week, a recommendation from the task team that Gumede be fired would not stick as the provincial secretary can only implement decisions that the committee has ratified.

Mzomuhle Dube, one of the prominent leaders of the eThekwini ANC branches supporting Gumede, said they did not know the party’s next move.

“We are also in the dark. As I am speaking to you, there is no tangible communiqué that I can safely say it is giving a hint of what will happen,” Dube said.

He said the branches would meet on Tuesday to map a forward, adding that they were against Gumede being placed on leave as they weren’t sure what purpose it served.

Political Bureau