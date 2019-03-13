Port Elizabeth - Secretary-general of the ruling party, Ace Magashule, announced on Tuesday that the African National Congress (ANC) would on Wednesday submit its final party candidate lists for the National and Provincial Elections to the Electoral Commission.
"The ANC will submit its candidates' list following thorough internal processes as per party guidelines," the ANC statement said.
The party said its national list committee had completed its lists within the timeframes set by the Electoral Commission. The lists are for National to National lists and Province to National lists (for the National Assembly) and Province to Province Lists (for Provincial Legislatures).
African News Agency/ANA