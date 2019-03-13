ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail ahead of the 8 May elections. The ruling party says it will submit its final candidate lists to the Electoral Commission at it headquarters in Centurion on Wednesday at 2pm. Picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth - Secretary-general of the ruling party, Ace Magashule, announced on Tuesday that the African National Congress (ANC) would on Wednesday submit its final party candidate lists for the National and Provincial Elections to the Electoral Commission.

"The ANC will submit its candidates' list following thorough internal processes as per party guidelines," the ANC statement said.