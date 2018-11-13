File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - ANC head of presidency Zizi Kodwa on Tuesday confirmed that an ANC delegation led by Mineral Resources Minister and former SG Gwede Mantashe was expected to appear before the state capture inquiry before the end of November. Kodwa confirmed this on the second day of former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan's testimony before the Zondo commission.

On Monday, Hogan detailed how former president Jacob Zuma pushed for embattled Siyabonga Gama "and no one else" to be appointed CEO.

This despite the misconduct charges Gama was facing at the time.

The veteran also revealed how the ANC, its alliance partners and the then ANC Youth League president Julius Malema launched an attack on her in a push to have Gama appointed.

She added that she was labelled "as an anti-transformation racist who did not appreciate the necessity for transformation in this country" for resisting Gama's appointment.

Kodwa told the media that the ruling party's appearance came on the back of the bank's explosive testimonies as well as that of Hogan's.

It emerged that the ANC tried to convince banks to reverse their decisions to close Gupta related bank accounts.

"Since the banks made their submissions, we'd made publicly our intention voluntarily to come as the ANC to give our version of the meetings we'd had with the banks.

"Since then, we'd subsequently wrote a letter reserving our right of reply and the commission has granted us that. We expect that by the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity... all the issues raised by the banks and comrade Barbara have to do with the time Mantashe was the SG... he will lead that delegation of the ANC."

Addressing Hogan's claims that she was cast "as an anti-transformation racist", Kodwa said he was unaware of any alliance meeting that included a discussion of her conduct.

Hogan earlier on Tuesday testified largely on the events leading to her dismissal as minister, including Zuma's initial offer to re-deploy her to Finland as an ambassador.

She also talked about the debacle surrounding the resignation of then Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga, including how Zuma reacted angrily to the Eskom board's decision to axe him and told her to stop the board to "stop" the process and confirm his appointment as CEO.

Earlier Advocate Philip Mokoena told the inquiry he'd received two unsigned witness statements appearing to be from Mantashe and the ANC on November 11 in response to Hogan and the bank's testimonies.

The inquiry continues.