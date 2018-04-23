Cape Town - The African National Congress's head of elections Fikile Mbalula will on Monday outline a plan for the national ruling party to try and win back control of the Western Cape province ahead of 2019 general elections.

''The African National Congress will enter the 2019 elections seeking a popular mandate from the people, including the Western Cape to continue its programme of a better life for all,'' the party said in a statement.

The Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party nationally, took sole control of the provincial government after 2009 elections.

The ANC has been unable to reclaim the province, losing ground to the DA over time.

The DA received 51.46 percent of the vote in 2009, while the ANC's share fell sharply to 31.55 percent.

