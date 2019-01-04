Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ANC leaders with questionable characters, such as former minister Malusi Gigaba, might not return to Parliament - even when branches have nominated them for the party list, head of the party’s election campaign Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday. Addressing the media in Durban on the ANC’s readiness for the 107th anniversary celebrations and manifesto launch, Mbalula said the ANC would vet the list.

“There will be a process that will be looking at the integrity of ANC leaders. It will be to see if Mbalula is fit and proper to be in the list to go to Parliament given the fact that he is accused of this and that.”

He said the vetting process would be undertaken “as the last in the processes”.

“So it is not a given that you are on the list and if the results of that process (vetting) say you are not fit, it means you won’t be in the list,” he said.

Gigaba resigned as Cabinet minister and MP amid controversy, including allegations of state capture.

Mbalula said during a list review, the ANC would make sure that it had 50% women and 20% young people.

“We are no longer just sending old people to Parliament. We will look into the list in terms of balance,” he said.

Mbalula revealed that 1300 buses would transport ANC members and supporters from across the country to the ANC rally to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next weekend. “Trains have also been organised to transport people from different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Ramaphosa will hold a people’s manifesto preview event at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre a day before the rally.

Political Bureau



