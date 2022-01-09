ANC told to nullify conference result of KZN region or face court action

Polokwane - In a move that could open the floodgates of legal actions that could hamper the convening of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial conference in March, the governing party has been instructed to nullify the results of the Moses Mabhida (Umgungundlovu) regional elective conference or be dragged to court for a compelling order. In December 2017, just a few days before the Nasrec conference that elected Cyril Ramaphosa as president, members engaged in a crippling lawfare that saw some regions and provinces’ PECs (like KwaZulu-Natal)barred by courts from attending or voting at the conference.

In a lawyer’s letter from Durban-based Ntanzi Attorney which was sent to the acting secretary-general of the ANC at Luthuli House, Jessie Duarte and copied to KZN ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, the disgruntled members alleged that the conference was marred by a litany of irregularities that cannot be overlooked. The ANC has until Wednesday (12 January 2022) to disband the contested regional structure or face legal action. BREAKING NEWS: The recently held Moses Mabhida regional conference that got Mzi Thebolla (mayor of Msunduzi-Pietermaritzburg) elected as regional chairperson is being disputed. In a lawyer's letter, the ANC has until Wednesday to disband the structure or be taken to court. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 9, 2022 The conference was held on the weekend of 17-19 December 2021 and Mzi Thebolla, the current mayor of Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) was elected regional chairperson, defeating, Mzi Zuma, the current mayor of Umgungundlovu district municipality.

The first point of argument by the branches is that the RTT (regional task team) that presided over branch general meetings had no constitutional authority to conduct to do so. This is because the ANC’s constitution provided that the once the REC has been disbanded, the regional conference must be held within six months, and if the interim structure is appointed, its life span cannot be more than six months. The other main gist of the argument by the members disputing the conference is that some 22 branches that were not eligible to participate were allowed to do so. Also allowed to participate and vote despite not being eligible was the regional structure of the ANC youth league. “The ANC constitution provides that for ’the branches whose disputes have not been resolved they can only be afforded an observer status and cannot be allocated the voting delegate status’. Therefore it is clear that the Regional Conference did not meet the required minimum number of the delegates required to make the conference valid",

"Rule 21.4 of the ANC Constitution states that the Regional Conference shall be composed of voting delegates from branches in the Region, elected in properly constituted BGM." “The remainder of the delegates at a conference shall be among the members of BEC (branch executive committee), ANC Veteran League, ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League as allocated by the REC. The decision to afford the Youth League of the ANC a voting status has rendered the outcome of the conference invalid,” reads part of the letter. In the letter, the offered solution is that a new RTT be appointed to deal with the dispute in branches and a fresh conference be convened. If that fails, the court would be the final arbiter.