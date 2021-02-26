ANC Top 6 to meet Zuma over Concourt defiance: Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the Top Six of the ANC will soon meet with former president Jacob Zuma over his defiance of the Constitutional Court order to give evidence at the state capture commission. Ramaphosa said on Friday that Zuma has agreed to meet with the top leadership of the ANC. “He has articulated his reasons for not wanting to go there,” said Ramaphosa. He said the message in the meeting will be clear, that no one is above the law. Zuma has been refusing to obey the court decision and this led to the Zondo Commission asking the Constitutional Court to issue a two-year jail term for the former president.

The commission said direct imprisonment would be the appropriate sanction against Zuma.

Zuma has been at loggerheads with the commission for the last few months and last year he walked out of the commission.

Ramaphosa would not mention the date of the meeting with Zuma, but said it would happen soon.

The president also came out in defence of the judiciary after it was attacked.

He said if there was any evidence against the judges it must be tabled before the relevant structures including the Judicial Services Commission.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack against the judiciary during the debate on the State of the Nation Address.

But Ramaphosa said people with evidence of wrongdoing against the judges must bring it forward.

IOL