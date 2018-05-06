A truck was petrol bombed in Lonely Park north of Mahikeng during ongoing protests. File picture: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Johannesburg - The top leadership in the African National Congress on Monday continued with its fact-finding mission in Mahikeng, in North West province amidst growing calls for its beleaguered premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

News channel eNCA reported that the ministerial team headed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would table a report before the cabinet by Wednesday. Other members of the team are Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

The cabinet put the North West health department under administration as it grapples with corruption and the impact of a strike by members of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) who downed tools two months ago.

A wave of violent protests erupted in the North West last month, with shops looted and property damaged, as demonstrators demanded that Mahumapelo resign. The premier, who is also ANC provincial chairman, has refused to do so, claiming the protests were fueled by political infighting within the party.

At the weekend, local media reported that ANC leaders had asked Mahumapelo to resign at a national working committee meeting in Cape Town last week.

They said National Council Of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise was slated to take over the leadership of the North West.

