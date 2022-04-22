ANC top brass to visit flood-ravaged KZN as mop-up operations continue

Cape Town - The top brass of the ANC including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza will visit the flood-ravaged province of KwaZulu-Natal during the first week of May. This was confirmed by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe who said the national officials of the ruling party will be there to assess the damage.

The floods have claimed hundreds of lives, affected businesses, damaged schools, as well as roads and other infrastructure. Mabe said the party was standing in solidarity with the people of KwaZulu-Natal. The floods have killed more than 400 people with dozens others still unaccounted for.

Search and rescue operations by the South African National Defence Force, the SAPS and other emergency services have been underway over the last few days. “The ANC officials will be in KZN in the first week of May. The ANC stands in solidarity with the people of KZN. We will be going to that province in the first week of May,” said Mabe, adding that they also wanted a national day of mourning to be declared for the province. This after the KZN provincial government hosted a day of prayer this week.

Mabe also warned against corrupt people planning to lay their hands on the funds earmarked for relief work in the province, and called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to take action against those involved in corruption. The national government has set aside R1 billion for the rebuilding of the province. But more funds could come in as the Solidarity Fund which operated during the start of Covid-19 pandemic is to be revived. The Fund was winding down its business when Ramaphosa announced it would start to function again.