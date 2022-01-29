ANC Top Six called to fix finances of party

Cape Town - The National Executive Committee has asked the Top Six of the ANC to put the party on a sound financial footing following poor finances over the last few years. The ANC’s dire financial situation has seen its staff going on strike over non-payment for months.

The party has also blamed the Political Party Funding Act for its poor finances, saying the funds dried up because some of their donors no longer wanted to fund them. The Act requires that donors be publicly named and the amounts donated to each party represented in Parliament. The ANC also said the cap on the amounts that can be donated by a single person or entity has put constraints on them.

It has proposed that the Political Party Funding Act be amended to allow for the increase in the amounts to be donated by an individual or entity a year from R15 million to R50m or R100m. ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has raised the problems the party has faced on the financial front. He had also said they wanted to engage on the funding act and amend it to allow the ANC to raise more money.

The ANC said the NEC has asked the Top Six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy David Mabuza, Mashatile and Gwede Mantashe, to address the issue of its finances. "The NEC urged the officials to remain seized with the matter of placing the ANC finances on a sound footing. The NEC notes the work being done on a new organisational design for ANC offices that is appropriate to its mission and affordable," said the party in a statement.