ANC Top Six to meet over Magashule court action

Johannesburg – The ANC’s Top Six is expected to meet to discuss court action taken by embattled party secretary-general Ace Magashule this coming Monday.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the plan by the party on Friday evening.

The announcement follows the move by Magashule filing about 128 pages of papers in the South Gauteng High Court.

Magashule approached the courts to challenge his suspension and order from the ANC NEC to apologise to the party for an unwarranted suspension letter against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The ANC has noted court papers filed by the suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule. The ANC will communicate its way forward on Monday following the regular meeting of National Officials,” said Mabe.

The action by Magashule comes after the National Executive Committee endorsed the decision of the National Working Committee for members of the party indicted for corruption or other serious crimes to either step aside or face suspension.

Magashule was also asked by the NEC to apologise for issuing a suspension letter against President Cyril Ramaphosa without being authorised.

The court action by Magashule is expected to be heard in the next few weeks.

