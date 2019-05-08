Picture: Khanyisile Ngcobo

Johannesburg - ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says he is confident the ruling party will once again do well in the 2019 general elections. Mashatile said this after casting his vote at Wendywood High school on a chilly Wednesday afternoon.

An upbeat Mashatile was flanked by Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu and former Joburg mayor and Salga chairperson Parks Tau as well as numerous ANC members clad in party regalia.

Mashatile, speaking to the media after voting, expressed confidence that the ANC would do well, citing how well their campaigning went in the months preceding the elections.

"I think the ANC is doing well, we'll have to see through the voting later today but we are confident we will do well.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Paul Mashatile expressing hope citizens will go out and vote. Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo





"I think throughout the campaign we have been doing quite well. I think the mood is good, people have been very warm coming out and you can see some areas the queues are quite long."

Mashatile went on to urge South Africans to take the time to cast their vote in the sixth general elections, stressing the importance of doing so.

Picture: Khanyisile Ngcobo





"I do hope many people will come out and exercise their right to vote.

"In my view, I think all elections are important but we'd like to see people going to out exercise their right."

Meanwhile, voting at Wendywood flowed smoothly despite earlier reports of several glitches at the station including the shortage of ballot papers.

Residents were not deterred in the least by the cloudy weather, with the queue stretching all the way to the school's entrance at one point in the afternoon. Voting continues nationwide until 9pm.

South Africans are voting in the country's sixth general elections since the abolishment of apartheid 25 years ago.

Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.