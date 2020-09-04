ANC unable to pay staff salaries – again

The ANC’s financial woes have once again resurfaced, and ordinary staff members are bearing the brunt once more. The ruling party was not able to pay its salary bill for the month of August, despite it having been scheduled to pay staff their salaries on August 25. Failure by the governing party to pay its staff their salaries is nothing new. The party was faced with a similar problem in December 2019 and again in June 2020 when it alerted staff that it would not be able to fulfil its obligation to pay salaries on the 25th day of those months. In a letter to the party’s members from secretary-general Ace Magashule, the party said that it would not be able to pay the salaries of its hundreds of workers across the country, in a repeat of the December 2019 scenario when the party failed to pay its staff salaries after a decline in donor funding. The letter, dated September 3, 2020, read: “Kindly note that above mentioned employee won’t be able to fulfil monthly instalments on time this month due to salary delay, payments are pending till further notice.”

Six months after the salary debacle in December, in which staff salaries were only paid after Christmas, the party employees were dealt another blow when they were told they would not receive their salaries for June on the 25th of that month.

At the time, the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile advised staff that their salaries would be paid five days later, however, the party’s general manager, Febe Potgieter, informed party staff that their salaries would only be paid on July 6.

On Tuesday, rumours around the party’s inability to pay its staff salaries for August resurfaced, however party leaders were not forthcoming on the reasons why it could not fulfil its obligation to its workers.

When contacted for comment, party leaders including Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte and party spokesperson Pule Mabe, did not respond to questions on why the party had failed to pay its staff.

When contacted for comment on the latest salary issue, Potgieter declined to comment, saying that salaries were only discussed by the party with its staff and not the media.