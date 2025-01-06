ANC urges government to protect livelihoods of Community Work Programme participants over 55 years

The African National Congress (ANC) has called for engagement with stakeholders and positive solutions on changes of the Community Work Programme (CWP), following the government’s decision to terminate the contracts of CWP participants aged 55 years and older by January 31, 2025. The ANC’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the decision forms part of efforts to reimagine the programme in alignment with the priorities of the seventh administration.

But the party acknowledges the potential socio-economic challenges it may create for those affected. “The CWP has long been a cornerstone of the government's efforts to address unemployment and poverty by providing a vital safety net for unemployed South Africans of working age,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. She said the programme has served as a bridge to opportunity, assisting participants to sustain their livelihoods while actively seeking permanent employment.

Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised the importance of ensuring that no beneficiary is left without meaningful support during this transition. While the party welcomed the government's commitment to reimagine and enhance the programme, Bhengu-Motsiri stressed the need for a solution that safeguards the livelihoods of current participants, particularly those aged 55 and older. “The government should find a solution that will not disadvantage over 65,000 beneficiaries of the programme,” she added.

She said the ANC is encouraged by the government's willingness to engage further with stakeholders and communities to develop sustainable solutions. “This reimagination process must prioritise efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality, ensuring that the CWP remains an effective instrument for socio-economic upliftment,” she said. Bhengu-Motsiri said the party calls for a strengthened approach to the programme that aligns with emerging economic sectors while maintaining its critical focus on community development.