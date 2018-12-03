ANC veteran Mendi Msimang File picture: Sandile Ndlovu/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Mendi Msimang, the former treasurer of the ANC, has passed away.



The news of Msimang’s death circulated on Monday morning. The ANC has yet to issue a statement.





Struggle veteran Msimang was a member of the ANC for many years and was also a member of the ANC Youth League. He served as the ANC's London representative during Apartheid and once acted as a secretary to Walter Sisulu.





In the mid-1990s, he served as South Africa’s high commissioner to London from 1995 to 1998.





He was elected as ANC treasurer in 1997 when former president Thabo Mbeki was elected as ANC president – replacing former president Nelson Mandela.

He was married to the former minister of health Manto Tshabalala-Msimang who passed away in 2009.





Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who was speaking on SABC's Morning Live, said Mendi’s death has not been received well. He said it was known that he was not well for some time now. Makhura said Msimang did a lot of work all over the world for the country.





“We will always remember him as one of those who belonged to that special generation of South Africans. He dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the liberation of our country,” said Makhura.



