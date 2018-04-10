Johannesburg - Another ANC stalwart Zola Skweyiya died as the nation
The news of Skweyiya’s death broke on Wednesday morning, a day after the country held
Skweyiya,75, died three days before his birthday said the ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe in a statement.
“The ANC once again dips its banner in mourning, as it was informed of the passing of ANC veteran,
Skweyiya was the first minister of P
When he eventually returned to South Africa, he remained active within ANC structures and in 2016 he added his voice among ANC veterans who were calling for the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma.
Speaking on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said Skweyiya had played a big role in the creation of the ANC’s policies alongside the late Oliver Tambo.
Panyaza said Skweyiya had a hand in coming up with government policies directed at caring for the poor and the elderly.
“His death cuts too deep especially after the death of Mam’ Winnie last week and the commemoration of Chris Hani’s death yesterday. It’s just too deep,” said Panyaza.
Skweyiya was born in Simon’s Town and schooled in Port Elizabeth and later in Cape Town. He matriculated at Lovedale, Alice, before he studied at Fort Hare University where he became involved in student politics.
