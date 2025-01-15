ANC veterans call for action against wrongdoers, set to meet up with President Cyril Ramaphosa

The African National Congress Veterans League is still hoping to convince the ANC to take a harsher stance on corruption and immorality in general. Leaders of the league were meant to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last to discuss their concerns about what they believed to be the ANC’s inability to act against wrongdoing, but the meeting was postponed.

The league had recently expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa’s decision to redeploy Minister Thembi Simelane from the Justice to the Human Settlements Department. League President Snuki Zikalala said Ramaphosa should have suspended the corruption-accused Simelane. Zikalala explained that the veterans league was not against Simelane, but they were merely protecting the name of the organisation because the minister was not charged or found guilty.

Simelane is facing allegations of receiving an alleged loan of R575,600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company closely associated with illicit investments in municipal funds, particularly linked to the now-defunct VBS Bank. Reports indicate that she used these funds to acquire a coffee business in Sandton during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane. Speaking to IOL, Zikalala said the meeting with Ramaphosa will continue, expressing confidence that the ANC will implement its January 8 marching orders.

According to Zikalala, the league advised the integrity committee to clamp down on anyone and everyone who may bring the party into disrepute. Zikalala told IOL that they were also guiding their fellow comrades on their unethical conduct and warned against the image of the party. “To be honest we raise these issues, especially ethical conduct and those found wanting should be held accountable and the damage it causes to the integrity of the movement. The Integrity Commission is seized with the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is accused of using a luxury yacht to attend some of the ANC anniversary activities in Cape Town. But the ANC has since defended Mbalula saying there was nothing wrong with what he did.