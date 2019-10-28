Johannesburg - Elders in the ANC have warned that they will continue being a thorn in the sides of corrupt leaders in an effort to save the governing party.
“The veterans league stated very clearly that it had the authority to intervene in all issues that affect the integrity and dignity of the ANC,” Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said on Sunday.
His comments came amid President Cyril Ramaphosa indicating that the ANC would have headed down a path of destruction if its elective conference did not take place in 2017.
Ramaphosa was delivering the annual OR Tambo Memorial lecture in Naledi, Soweto. The lecture was part of the ANC’s commemoration of the watershed Morogoro consultative conference in 1969, which was held by the party to address its internal crisis, including divisions and low morale of freedom fighters.
Ramaphosa said before the Nasrec conference, the ANC had been floundering with party leaders bruising each other over control of state resources.