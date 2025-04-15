ANC vows to investigate eThekwini officials over Anant Singh's R7. 5 billion film studio delays

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to investigate and act swiftly against eThekwini municipality officials for an apparent sabotage of Anant Singh’s R7.5 billion film studios. Videovision Entertainment director and film producer Singh acquired the old Natal Command Defence Force building along the north beach in 2022 to make an investment of R7.5 billion for the development of film and television studios and related sectors in Durban, however, the project has not taken off because the City has not yet installed water and electricity on the building which Singh has renovated.

Moreover, the City has revalued the same property to R1 billion rand which Singh said was five times higher than the value when he bought for R71 million in 2022. Singh said this means he would need to pay more for rates yet the building was unusable because there is no water and electricity. He has lodged an objection to revaluation of building rates. In response to Singh from the City that was seen by the publication, the City said its Real Estate unit was still waiting to hear from the legal department about the objection to new rates. Speaking at the ANC engagement meeting with businesses in Durban on Tuesday, Singh told the ANC leadership that after fighting for more than 20 years to acquire the property which he eventually got three years ago, he did not understand why eThekwini officials were sabotaging such a huge investment that would create job opportunities for the City. He said he was forced to buy a generator because the City has refused to install electricity in the building, adding that the City has recently demanded more than R400 000 just to install an electricity meter.

An emotional Singh said he has already lost two TV shows worth R200 million which had to be recorded in Johannesburg because his studios were not yet completed because of eThekwini's inaction. “I think I am being sabotaged by politicians and administrators of the City, however, I do not know for what reasons they do this to me. I want to appeal to your leadership. I know we have been talking and talking but can we walk the talk now,” said Singh. In response, ANC provincial task team convener Jeff Radebe expressed his shock that the Singh’s project had not taken off, promising that the ANC will launch an investigation to find out what was happening. Radebe promised to act against the people in the City that would be found responsible for Singh’s project delay.