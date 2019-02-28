File Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - ANC Dullah Omar region head and ANC chief whip in City of Cape Town, Xolane Sotashe, says that Africa's oldest liberation movement will show its support for the Pride March from Gallows Hill Traffic Department, Green Point, on Saturday. ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs called on ANC members, irrespective of their sexual orientation, to take part in the event which is a celebration of diversity.

“Our struggle was always waged on behalf of all South Africans. Members of the gay community were part of the liberation struggle.

"We fought for the rights of gay people and campaigned for members of this part of our society to be full South African citizens who can live their lives without fear of any discrimination.”

“We call on our members to show their solidarity with and support for the gay community by taking part in Saturday’s March,” Jacobs said.

African News Agency (ANA)