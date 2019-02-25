The ANC in the Western Cape said it was calling for an urgent meeting about the poor progress made in increasing black ownership of farms in the province. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Monday said it was calling for an urgent meeting with the agricultural community about the poor progress made in increasing black ownership of farms in the province.

In a statement, provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said such a meeting should be convened by and held under the auspices of the national department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

Organised culture, black farmers, civil society, provincial and national government should attend the dialogue he has in mind, Jacobs said.

“I’m deeply concerned by the apparent lack of urgency in blacks acquiring farming land in the Western Cape. We do not support land invasions and want a peaceful process. Unfortunately, blacks own only 1 percent of farms in our province. Our communities are getting impatient and we must act quickly.”

Jacobs said he would approach Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana about convening this proposed meeting as soon as possible.

“Time may not be on our side because the situation is tenuous,” Jacobs said.

