Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) land summit resolved that land claims by farm dwellers be settled immediately and title deeds given to the claimants, ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola said on Monday.

The governing party held a land summit over the weekend. Delegates also called for farm evictions to stop immediately.

"There are at least 22 000 farm dwellers' claims. Government is called to act and stop farm evictions, and ensure this does not happen again, especially of areas hard hit by evictions such as in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga," said Lamola.

A panel would be established in the Presidency to help government combat evictions.

Chairman of the ANC sub-committee on economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana said the outcome of the summit were only recommendations and not ANC final decisions. The recommendations would be submitted to the national executive committee meeting next week.

