Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday invited members of the public to comment on a new internal sexual harassment policy for all its employees. "The African National Congress has embarked on a process to finalise and implement a sexual harassment policy for all its employees across the country," the ANC said in a statement.

The development of this policy was a consequence of an internal process where an employee laid a grievance of sexual harassment against her supervisor. The outcome of that process was, among others, a directive by the panel that reviewed the complaint that the ANC should develop and implement an internal policy on sexual harassment within 90 days of the ruling.

"To date, we have developed a draft sexual harassment policy for discussion and consultations with staff at national and provincial levels have started. We will also consult with the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Gender Commission, and we will set up an advisory panel to give more inputs," ANC acting spokesman Dakota Legoete said.

The ANC also planned to solicit inputs from the Commission on Gender Equality on the policy before presentation to the national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC) for adoption by the end of March 2019.

"This approach is premised on the acknowledgement that the manner in which the ANC, both as leader of society and a governing party, deals with sexual harassment in its internal environment is a public interest issue.

"Consequently, we invite members of the public to comment on the ANC’s draft sexual harassment policy. Comments should be submitted no later than 15 March 2019. The draft policy will be made available on the ANC’s digital platforms for download," Legoete said.

African News Agency (ANA)