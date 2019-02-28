File picture

Kimberley - An ANC ward councillor was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), along with four other suspects, following an attack involving an EFF member in Galeshewe on the weekend. Keamogdetswe Moruri said her boyfriend Boitumelo Prince Mosata was discharged on Wednesday after spending three nights in hospital.

“He was admitted with serious injuries after he was assaulted by a group of people who were armed with a pick-axe and sjambok, while we were walking home during the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Moruri added that Mosata was attacked and dragged down Radebe Street after the suspects had instructed him to tear down the shanty that they were in building on the Kwanobantu soccer field.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majang Skalkie said that five suspects, including two women between the ages of 24 and 41 years old and three men between the ages of 25 and 47 years old, were arrested.

EFF provincial spokesperson Obakeng Lechuti believed that Mosata was attacked because of his association with the EFF.

“The ANC has an interest in the same piece of land - they wish to develop it for their benefit to the exclusion of members belonging to any other party. Open land should be made available to all people regardless of their political affiliation. We condemn the vicious attack on our member. We are still awaiting the medical certificate detailing the severity of the injuries,” said Lechuti yesterday.

ANC Francis Baard regional secretary Webster Dichaba stated that the ANC was firm on matters of discipline.

“Our members, especially those deployed as public representatives, are expected to abide by a code of conduct. The ANC in the region has learnt with shock and dismay of the arrest of its newly-elected ward councillor.

Dichaba requested the community to allow them an opportunity to gather all the facts and refer the matter to its relevant structures and internal processes.

Diamond Fields Advertiser