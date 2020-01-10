Kimberley - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has maintained that it was all systems go for the party's annual January 8 birthday rally in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday.
Mashatile was speaking in Hulana Park in Galeshewe where he canvassed support for the party’s upcoming birthday rally that will take place on Saturday at the 11 000-seater and 25 000-capacity Tafel Lager Park Stadium, also known as Griqua Park.
He indicated that the party had lined up two key activities for Friday before the main rally; the presidential golf day and the gala dinner, where business leaders will rub shoulders with the ANC’s top brass.
“In the evening, we will have dinner and the president will speak on what issues he will be dealing with in the January statement,” Mashatile said.
Since the beginning of the week, the ANC top brass has been crisscrossing the province drumming up support for its birthday rally.