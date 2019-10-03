ANC warns it will punish leaders involved in tender processes









ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - The ANC has warned it will punish leaders who continue to involve themselves in procurement processes within municipalities where the ruling party governs as it damages the party’s image. At the weekend, the ANC held a four-day national executive committee meeting where the focus was on the state of local government and the country’s ailing economy. Speaking on the outcomes of the meeting on Wednesday, secretary-general Ace Magashule said greedy political leaders were destabilising local governments. “This, together with the rise of predatory business lobbies and forums, has an adverse impact on local government and ANC structures, creates instability in communities, poor performance on basic services, and damages the image of the ANC. The ANC municipality troika must not be involved in supply chain management and tenders,” Magashule said. He said the party’s NEC endorsed the government’s district development model - an implementation plan aimed at improving co-operative governance, including joint planning, budgeting and monitoring across local, provincial and national government. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the government could not maximise its impact over the years because its three spheres were working in silos.

Dlamini Zuma said government services would now be mainly implemented and focused at district level.

Magashule said the economic recovery plan, which was released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and rejected by Cosatu and the SACP, was among the presentations discussed.

Cosatu described Mboweni’s plan as a neo-liberal document which offered no working solutions for the country’s economic growth and development challenges, as it encouraged privatisation of state assets and spared the private sector from taking responsibility in terms of resolutions.

Magashule said the governing party would meet with its alliance partners, who also attended the meeting to try to address their concerns.

“We are going to have a political alliance council, so that where there are areas of disagreement they can be addressed and flagged,” he said.

Political Bureau