At the weekend, the ANC held a four-day national executive committee meeting where the focus was on the state of local government and the country’s ailing economy. Speaking on the outcomes of the meeting on Wednesday, secretary-general Ace Magashule said greedy political leaders were destabilising local governments.
“This, together with the rise of predatory business lobbies and forums, has an adverse impact on local government and ANC structures, creates instability in communities, poor performance on basic services, and damages the image of the ANC. The ANC municipality troika must not be involved in supply chain management and tenders,” Magashule said.
He said the party’s NEC endorsed the government’s district development model - an implementation plan aimed at improving co-operative governance, including joint planning, budgeting and monitoring across local, provincial and national government.
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the government could not maximise its impact over the years because its three spheres were working in silos.