Johannesburg - As the number of voices grow within the ANC in defence of former president Jacob Zuma in light of his latest legal battles, Luthuli House has slammed groups who ferment factionalism.
This comes after the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporters group, which included Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, slammed the country's judiciary system after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma over his failure to appear in court last week.
His lawyers had told the court that he was out of the country due to poor health.
While the warrant has been put on hold until Zuma’s next appearance on May 6, some members within the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women’s League have criticised the order handed down by Judge Dhaya Pillay, accusing the judiciary of playing politics and of being against Zuma.
In a statement, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed those who used Zuma’s name to divide the party.