ANC warns of potential reconfiguration of Government of National Unity amid budget talks

The ANC said the collapse of budget talks may lead to the reconfiguration of the Government of National Unity, especially when people are using the budget for political scoring. Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they were committed to the GNU, but squabbles will force them to relook the structure.

The ANC has been in talks with several political parties in and outside the GNU, including the DA in a bid to get support for the budget. Parties are expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss and vote on the budget. “If you engage with these processes based on political scoring, it may lead to situations in which the GNU itself, at the ultimate, given the outcome, has to be reconfigured. “The ANC is committed to the GNU with all its partners, but the maturity of these partners is very important for the GNU,” he said.

Despite the ongoing talks, the DA leader John Steenhuisen said the ANC refused to finalise an agreement on growth and spending reforms, as well as imperiling the GNU. Steenhuisen stated that the DA will oppose the budget unless and until a written agreement is reached. The ANC has instead turned towards smaller parties for support, leaving the DA hanging. Responding to this, Mbalula said the negotiations were still ongoing, urging the DA to come back to its sense of reality and not what they want to push.

"I believe we are moving closer to each other, we will now move to having an agreement on the budget."We have no intention of welding an axe, they will cut themselves out," he said. A finance committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, which could provide insight into the potential outcome of the fiscal framework vote. The outcomes are yet to be announced.