‘ANC was fair in expelling Zuma’: Expelled MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo, ready to take over as MK Party leader

Fired Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo applauded the African National Congress (ANC) for expelling former president Jacob Zuma, and said he was planning his comeback to the MK Party’s throne. This week, the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the ANC ruled that Zuma be expelled from the party. ANC’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed it at a media briefing in Johannesburg.

The report disclosing Zuma's axing was initially leaked to the media on Sunday. Zuma was sent packing on misconduct charges for contravening the party’s constitution by supporting, forming, and voting for MK Party. Khumalo told IOL that the ANC was fair in its decision against Zuma.

“I can’t comment much on the issue because Zuma always said he is an ANC member and will die one, so I can’t say much,” he said. “But the ANC was fair in their decision. Nothing much.” When asked about his plans to go back to MK Party, Khumalo said he had been planning his comeback to the party since he was expelled.

“We are working with the legal team and once everything is finalised, we will go to court and settle the matter. “After that, then I will be able to talk,” Khumalo said. Khumalo was fired from the MK Party with four other members in January.