ANC welcomes appointment of new police chief Fannie Masemola

Cape Town - The ANC has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola as the new head of the SAPS. Masemola was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisment

He takes over the reigns from Khehla Sitole. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they hope Masemola will lead the fight against crime in the country. This was a commitment also made by Ramaphosa early this year when he delivered the state of the nation address.

“With Lieutenant-General Masemola at the helm of the police, we believe that the South African Police Service will be able to discharge its obligations with vigour and determination and restore confidence and trust between members of the SAPS and the communities they serve,” said Mabe. He added the new police commissioner would provide protection against vulnerable groups in the country, and this will include fighting against gender-based violence. He urged communities to work with Masemola as he leads the fight against crime.

Story continues below Advertisment

Masemola is the latest career police officer to take charge of the SAPS. His predecessor Sitole was also a career police officer. In appointing Masemola, Ramaphosa listed a number of key roles he played in the police over the years. The EFF also welcomed the appointment of Masemola, saying this would open a new chapter in the fight against crime in the country.

Story continues below Advertisment

EFF spokesperson Sinazo Tambo also called on Masemola to root out officers who are involved in crime, cash-in-transit heists and other criminal activities. “The EFF has noted that South Africa has become a haven for criminals to do as they please, with disturbing levels of gender-based violence, a murder rate which is spiralling out of control, and the rise of public assassinations across all spheres of society. “General Masemola, as someone who has been lauded for reducing the rate of cash-in-transit heists in the year 2016, expects commissioner Masemola to deal with this spate of violent crime decisively,” said Tambo.