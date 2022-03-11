ANC welcomes Justice Raymond Zondo’s appointment to top job in judiciary

Cape Town - The ANC has welcomed the appointment of Justice Raymond Zondo as the new Chief Justice saying it was confident that he will continue to push for the independence of the judiciary. The party said President Cyril Ramaphosa had embarked on an open and inclusive process in the selection of the next chief justice.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the chief justice played a key role in the country’s constitutional dispensation. “We are confident that under the leadership of Justice Zondo the judiciary will continue to assert its independence and give a progressive interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution championing the rights of all South Africans and ensuring equal access to justice. “We reiterate our conviction that the judiciary and institutions charged with promoting and protecting democracy should be strengthened and continually transformed more effectively to discharge their constitutional duties. They should be respected and supported as a necessary component of a humane society based on the rule of law,” said Mabe.

The SACP also welcomed the appointment of Justice Zondo to the position, noting that he had a sound track record in the judiciary spanning many years, and was an important appointment for the country. “Justice Zondo brings with him experience and continuity and his track record speaks for itself. This includes the sterling work he has done and standing for principle as the chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and other forms of corruption,” said the SACP. The SACP added that the nomination of Justice Mandisa Maya by President Ramaphosa as deputy chief justice, would help in pushing transformation in gender relations.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also welcomed the appointment of Justice Zondo saying it would bring continuity to the judiciary. He said the appointment was long overdue and should have been made months ago. “Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as chief justice. Continuity is the word. In hindsight the president should have appointed him in 2021 instead of asking the public to be involved in an unregulated process that threatened the entire judiciary,” said Holomisa.

The selection process leading to the appointment was marred by controversy due to the heavy handed questioning of some of the nominees for the position.