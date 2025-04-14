ANC welcomes Mcebisi Jonas' appointment as vital step for SA-US relations

The African National Congress (ANC) said Mcebisi Jonas’ appointment as special envoy to the US was a reaffirmation of South Africa’s strategic intent to deepen bilateral and multilateral relations. The party welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

In a statement, the ANC said Jonas’ credentials reflected an unwavering commitment to South Africa's constitutional democracy, economic renewal, and global cooperation. “His prior service as Deputy Minister of Finance and as one of President Ramaphosa's Investment Envoys has demonstrated his capacity to advance South Africa's developmental agenda and inspire investor confidence,” the party said. The ANC expressed confidence in Jonas, saying he will promote the country’s priorities including trade, investment, technology exchange, and youth development.

Responding to this, Jonas said he will ensure that historical relationship between the US and SA was maintained. “I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for entrusting me with this important but challenging role. I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the US. “I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe that areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries,” he said.

Although Jonas said he was ready, he stated that there were no quick fixes in such a complex situation. “I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with different stakeholders in the US and SA,” he pleaded with citizens. Jonas who is a former Deputy Finance Minister, served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that Ramaphosa appointed in 2018.

Ramaphosa also expressed confidence in Jonas. [email protected] IOL Politics