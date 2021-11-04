ANC Western Cape begins process of coalition talks, FF+ could possibly be kingmaker as DA also eyes hung councils

Cape Town – The ANC in the Western Cape has mandated a delegation led by the provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako to begin the process of engaging with other political parties to consider coalitions in hung municipalities. A total of 12 new wards in areas such as Cederberg, Breede Valley, Knysna, Delft and Oudtshoorn, among other areas, can now be added to the party’s list.

Spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says the Provincial Interim Working Committee held a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the preliminary results of the local government elections. There are 15 hung municipalities in the Western Cape. A comprehensive report will be formulated once all voting districts have been declared.

Mtsweni said the party has won 12 new wards directly from DA strongholds. “We have noted that the DA has lost its majority in no less than 15 municipalities in the province that they won outright in 2016. We are beginning to see a shift in terms of electoral support for the ANC in those municipalities and also votes that were apportioned to smaller parties,” he said. In terms of coalition considerations, Mtsweni said the approach of the ANC would always be to share broad principles of non-racialism, non-sexism, pro-poor and a strict adherence to the rule of law, among others.

“These engagements will also be underpinned by the approach the national leadership will adopt in its upcoming special national working committee. The ANC will work tirelessly and consider coalitions with a clear focus on improving service delivery to the citizens of the Western Cape who have emphatically made their voices heard through the votes,” he added. Commenting on this, the DA’s interim provincial leader Albert Fritz said of the 15 hung councils, not all belonged to the DA. The opposition has secured the following nine municipalities with an outright majority: Berg River, Mossel Bay, Hessequa, Overstrand, Swellendam, Cape Town, Swartland, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch.