ANC Western Cape dissolves Dullah Omar Region
Share this article:
Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has dissolved the Dullah Omar Region.
All regions are scheduled to hold their regional conferences by the end of March.
In a briefing on Monday, the provincial party convenor, Lerumo Kalako, said the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) received progress on the roadmap to holding the conference.
The decision of disbandment was made on Sunday during an IPC meeting. Regions were in December mandated to look into ensuring that branches are prepared.
“We are encouraged that since December to date, membership statistics have improved for the better and most of the regions are on course in preparing for their regional conferences. The IPC has however noted the slow progress in the Dullah Omar Region which could not meet the required outcomes of the process as outlined in the December meeting.
“As such, the IPC has taken a decision to dissolve the Dullah Omar Region and mandated the Interim Provincial Working Committee (IPWC) to look into ensuring that the region is assisted in preparing for its conference. The IPWC will outline a process to be followed in order to strengthen the work of the region in due course,” he said.
Kalako added that regions will now prepare branches for the holding of branch biennial general meetings which begin this week.
tarryn-leigh.solomons