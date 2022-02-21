ANC Western Cape dissolves Dullah Omar Region

All regions are scheduled to hold their regional conferences by the end of March.

In a briefing on Monday, the provincial party convenor, Lerumo Kalako, said the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) received progress on the roadmap to holding the conference.

The decision of disbandment was made on Sunday during an IPC meeting. Regions were in December mandated to look into ensuring that branches are prepared.

“We are encouraged that since December to date, membership statistics have improved for the better and most of the regions are on course in preparing for their regional conferences. The IPC has however noted the slow progress in the Dullah Omar Region which could not meet the required outcomes of the process as outlined in the December meeting.