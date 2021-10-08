ANC Western Cape to launch manifesto on Saturday

Cape Town – ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will deliver the keynote address when the party in the Western Cape launches its provincial manifesto at the Samaaj Centre in Rylands on Saturday. Briefing the media on Friday, provincial head of elections Cameron Dugmore said the choice of venue was a symbol of the unity in diversity that was displayed by heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle under the UDF banner.

“In this event, the ANC will reconnect itself with the spirit of unity of the people of the Western Cape and Cape Town in particular. It will present a set of commitments that will govern the ANC-led municipalities across the province,” Dugmore said. At the event, the ANC will also launch their election posters, machinery and branded vehicles that will be stationed in every region and locality, he said. “We will launch what we believe is the final assault on the DA and bid its mismanagement of municipalities in this province goodbye.

“Every day, we see increasing divisions and disaffections and people literally leaving the DA in their droves.” Dugmore told the media that apart from attendance by leadership from various levels, the leagues and alliance partners, there would be various sectors in the creative arts, business, religious and non-governmental sectors. “We will also receive endorsements from various personalities who have aligned themselves with the renewed brand of the ANC,” he added.

Dugmore said the party, which is the opposition in the provincial legislature and many municipalities, will field the most capable and credible candidates for the November 1 local government elections. “The ANC are in a position to contest every single ward in the Western Cape. Our list processes have been concluded in full. All our candidates have been registered.” He, however, said despite serious challenges in the candidate selection process, they were happy that their internal vetting processes had been concluded.

“We have presented to the people of this province men and women who are ready to deliver much-needed services.” Dugmore took a swipe at the DA, which came under criticism for putting up posters in Phoenix, saying they were not surprised at the sheer disregard for human life. “It has shown complete disregard for the poor, it has neglected communities in townships, in the Cape Flats and villages, and, in fact, it has left a stench of sewerage running through the streets of Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Delft, and many parts of the city.”

He accused the DA of leaving the people without access to basic services such as water, electricity, and the City of Cape Town, in particular, has been a death trap for the people in various communities. “While it claims the City of Cape Town as a best-run municipality, a so-called municipality that gets things done, this has not been the picture for all communities surrounding the affluent areas that it has sought to service.” He noted that the DA had suffered continued to suffer defeats in by-elections in wards that it governed and desertions of coalition partners who were disillusioned with them and their failure to deliver.

Dugmore also said his party has accepted and learned from its shortcomings over the years and has, this time, ensured it brought about credible candidates and a manifesto that demonstrates their experience over the years. He said they would intensify the campaigns in the next 20 days. “We are on the ground, door to door, talking to our people and presenting to them the best candidates, which are actually drawn from the very communities themselves out of the candidate selection process.”