ANC will bounce back ahead of the 2024 elections – Mbalula

The ANC says its loss of control in the Gauteng metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni including other municipalities in the country did not signal the end of it as a political party and former liberation movement. This was the view of ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula and head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane when they addressed the media at Luthuli House.

Mbalula and Mokonyane said that the party infighting especially candidates selections had severely affected their performance including people marching to Luthuli House and vowing not to vote. Now the ANC is expecting former president Kgalema Motlanthe, the party’s electoral head, to table his final report about the party’s shenanigans, especially the manipulation of candidates’ lists, before any action can be taken against those who may have influenced poor elections outcomes due to favouring certain candidates over those selected at community meetings. The ANC also blamed its own internal factional battles and public perception of its being “an organisation of thieves” as the main reason for the poor showing at the November 1 municipal elections.

Deep-seated divisions and factional battles in the party, especially in places like eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, appear to be a serious issue for the ANC top leadership. During their address, the party leaders were clear that they suffered bruising losses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. While very little diagnostic analysis was made about Gauteng, they said as much as acknowledged that divisions in KwaZulu-Natal – including party members contesting as independent candidates – caused problems for the ANC.