Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the ANC nationally would adopt KwaZulu-Natal's practice of removing non-performing deployees from the government.
Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of eThekwini ANC branch leaders, ministers, MECs and tradition leaders who packed the Durban City Hall on Thursday night.
He had called the meeting to give a briefing on his new integrated development programme called District Development Model, which would see development focused at district government level and also have all departments working together to deliver services.
Ramaphosa said the ANC had over the years come up with loads of good promises which “can fill up this house (city hall)” but the challenge was lack of implementation.
“Even at the national level, everyone from the president should be evaluated, and if he does not perform he should know that he was not born with the position.