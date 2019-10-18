ANC will not tolerate laziness, warns Ramaphosa









President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe. Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the ANC nationally would adopt KwaZulu-Natal's practice of removing non-performing deployees from the government. Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of eThekwini ANC branch leaders, ministers, MECs and tradition leaders who packed the Durban City Hall on Thursday night. He had called the meeting to give a briefing on his new integrated development programme called District Development Model, which would see development focused at district government level and also have all departments working together to deliver services. Ramaphosa said the ANC had over the years come up with loads of good promises which “can fill up this house (city hall)” but the challenge was lack of implementation. “Even at the national level, everyone from the president should be evaluated, and if he does not perform he should know that he was not born with the position.

“If he does not perform he can be pushed aside, and replaced by someone else,” he said.

He commended Premier Sihle Zikalala-led ANC provincial structure for talking bold step of removing former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and former Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo and their executive council members from their position for underperforming.

“You have started leading the way,” he told the provincial ANC leaders.

He said during a meeting with the business sector earlier during the day he had heard complains about lack of performance of the ANC-led municipalities as they are corrupt and received negative reports from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

“I said to them (business leaders) that here in this province we are self-correcting as the leadership and had decided that we are going to evaluate everyone who is deployed,” he said.

He said the monitoring and evaluation would restore the discipline within the ANC.

Zikalala said deployees who have been asked to step aside should do so peacefully without protesting the instruction. He said after the evaluation of the municipality, all provincial departments would follow, and heads would roll.

“We must never be attached to positions,” said Zikalala.

Political Bureau