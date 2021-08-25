ANC wishes Bathabile Dlamini well after she tested positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - The African National Congress (ANC) said its national executive committee member and president of its women league Bathabile Dlamini has tested positive for Covid-19. “She is now in hospital, receiving medical attention. We wish Comrade Bathabile a speedy recovery and hope that she successfully completes her medical treatment so that she can return to office and continue serving the movement,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“Comrade Bathabile's courage and resolve to beat Covid-19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic. We also wish many other South Africans who are battling with Covid-19 well.” The ruling party appealed to South Africans to express solidarity with individuals and families who have been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19. We must all continue to practice basic health protocols and adhere to regulations,” said Mabe.

“We must continue to wear our face masks, practice good hygiene, observe social distancing and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do.” The ANC said the ongoing vaccination drive will also allow South Africa to achieve the “much needed” herd immunity necessary to ease lockdowns. “It is only when we all work together that we can reduce the rate of transmissions and ultimately defeat this deadly coronavirus pandemic,” said Mabe.