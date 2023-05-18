ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal: Bongi Sithole-Moloi touted to lead

Durban - The battle to lead the ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal is hotting up in the run-up to the league’s elective conference to be held before the end of July this year. IOL has learnt that some structures have approached Bongi Sithole-Moloi, a Provincial Executive Committee member of the ANC and MEC in the provincial government to contest the position of provincial chairperson.

Sithole-Moloi is believed to be enjoying the support of structures in eThekwini, Tolomane Mnyayiza (Ugu) and Mzala Nxumalo regions. One source within the ANC told IOL that Sithole-Moloi was seemingly warm to the idea to lead the league after she was approached. “All signs show that she will accept the challenge and join the race, she is pretty much keen to lead the league,” the source said after IOL learnt that there was intense lobbying for the position.

The position was previously held by Nonhlanhla Khoza and out of it, she was able to score the position of the MEC for Social Development which she currently holds. However, IOL was not able to reach the lobbyists of Sithole-Moloi after several names were given out. IOL has also learnt that Sithole-Moloi is likely to face off with Phumzile Mbatha-Cele, the one-time mayor of Newcastle Local Municipality.

Mbatha-Cele's lobbyists have since started circulating a poster listing her credentials from the time of the United Democratic Front to the present moment. Her lobbyists are not yet known. The Provincial Task Team Co-ordinator Fikile Masiko said nominations would start next week and 612 branches had passed their audit, making them eligible to take part in the conference.

“According to the adopted road map, the relevant committees have been established and are working towards the conference which will be held before the end of July. “The nomination process starts next week through branch general meetings and is expected to run for a month after that. “In KZN, 612 branches (are) in good standing meaning branches that have passed the audit process will be participating in the process.