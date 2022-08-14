ANC Women’s League in Limpopo salutes Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri

Pretoria: The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Limpopo has congratulated 23-year-old Ndavi Nokeri, from Tzaneen, after she was crowned Miss SA 2022, following in the footsteps of another Limpopo beauty queen, Shudufhadzo Musida, who was crowned in 2020. Ndavi takes over from now Miss Supranatural Lalela Mswane, who hails from Richards Bay, KwaZulu Natal.

“We are indeed proud of Ndavi for continuing to put the province on the map. We are celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement,” said Tebogo Mamorobela, Limpopo ANCWL provincial co-ordinator. “You are proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to reach a worthwhile goal. Words can’t express how proud we are. Indeed, you demonstrated the beauty and smartness of an African child.” Mamorobela said Ndavi was an inspiration to all young women across South Africa.

“As the ANC Women's League, we are proud of Ndavi and she continues to be an inspiration to all young women in the country. Once more, we wish to congratulate Ndavi and we further encourage her to continue shining and representing our province well,” said Mamorobela. “Fly golden girl, we are right behind you and you can count on our support as the ANC Women’s League in Limpopo. Forward with black women excellence.” Ndavi was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at a glitzy pageant finale on Saturday night.

Mswane placed the uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbo) crown on teary-eyed Ndavi’s head. Ayanda Thabethe, 22, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, secured second place, followed by Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, from Soshanguve, Pretoria. Ndavi holds a BCom degree in Investment Management from the University of Pretoria and is currently working for an asset management firm.

It was her final answer from the public that convinced the judges that she is worthy of the coveted crown. She was asked: “As a South African, what is the most important thing to keep our unity?” Ndavi responded that a person is not able to know where they are going without knowing where they are from.

