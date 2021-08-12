ANC Women's League leader slams people who have abandoned Zuma

Durban - The secretary of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal has slammed those who have abandoned former President Jacob Zuma as he serves his 15 month sentence in Estcourt prison. Nonhlanhla Gabela said that from 2007, shortly after Zuma won the watershed Polokwane conference, beating Thabo Mbeki, paving the path for him to be the next president of the country, Nkandla was the place to go for people from all walks of life who were eyeing opportunities.

Gabela made this comment while addressing a prayer service held to pray for Zuma to get well, and be freed from prison. The prayer was held on Thursday outside the home of Zuma. Among those who attended was Edward Zuma and Bishop Vusi Dube of eThekwini Community Church. Gabela said "a friend in need is a friend indeed" and those who are standing with Zuma, should stick by him.

"Around 2007 there were many of us, when there was an event in Nkandla you would not get space to move. There would be slay queens, old men, young men and many others. They knew what they were after. Where are those people now?" Gabela said. WATCH: ANC KZN women's league secretary general, Nonhlanhla Gabela, Bishop Vusi Dube of EThekwini community church and other ANC members arriving at the home of former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Zuma supporters have organised a prayer for him to get well. @IOL #ZumaPrayer pic.twitter.com/3Vbh7cdqkv — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) August 12, 2021