ANC Women’s League member dies hours after elective conference

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) is mourning one of its KwaZulu-Natal member who recently attended the league’s elective conference held at the weekend. At its media briefing on Tuesday, the League revealed that Sphelele Ngcobo, Deputy Regional Secretary of the Inkosi Bhambatha Region in died in a car accident.

The late ANC Deputy Regional Secretary of the Inkosi Bhambatha Region, Sphelele Ngcobo. Picture: Supplied The accident occurred on Monday, July 24 and it is thought that Ngcobo was travelling back home from the conference held in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. According to a statement issued by the Bhambatha Region, at the time of the incident, Ngcobo was travelling between Babanango and Melmoth about at 12.30pm. It said she was on her way to visit relatives in eMpangeni.

Circumstances that led to the accident are still unclear. The ANC in her home region described Ngcobo, who formed part of 8th regional executive committee elected in May 2022, as a “selfless leader” and asked for police to be given the space to conduct investigations. In its statement, the national ANC Women’s League also conveyed its condolences to Ngcobo’s family.

“We call on all our members and the rest of country to keep her family in their prayers,” its statement read. Meanwhile, despite numerous postponements and delays, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the ANCWL for hosting a successful conference which saw embattled and former Communications Minister Dina Pule take up a top five position as deputy secretary-general of the women’s movement. Ramaphosa urged the new leadership led by Sisisi Tolashe, to focus on a solid agenda that will emancipate South African women from all spheres of life and reminded the League not to lead "through slogans and shouting“ but through the content it has.