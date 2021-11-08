ANC won’t beg parties for coalition agreements - Ramaphosa

THE ANC says it will not beg other parties for partnerships, when it comes to governing at local municipalities. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told supporters on Monday afternoon, in Soweto, that the party was not desperate and will not enter coalition talks “at all costs”.

“So, comrades, let it be clear. We will not enter into a coalition at all costs,” he said to resounding applause at the party’s “Thank You” rally, held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus. Ramaphosa, who earlier admitted that voters had punished the ANC during this year's election, as it only clinched 46.04% of the votes, added that despite several small political parties indicating that they would only form a partnership based on certain terms, the ANC would not beg for them. “A number of parties are going around boastfully saying: ’We are not going to work with the ANC’, but who said we want to work with them? We are not on our knees. If comrades must be in opposition, then we will be in opposition,” said Ramaphosa.

He added: “We want stable coalitions. So, in the end, comrades, I don't want any one of us to go with our heads hung down, feeling that we are defeated. No way. We are the ANC.” He further highlighted that the ANC had great challenges with coalitions in the past and now wanted stable conditions. “We want tight agreements to be put in place so that we don't have casual relations, but coalitions based on principles and driven by performance. We want like-minded entities and parties facing in the same direction that we are,” added Ramaphosa.

The leader of the ruling party also said the election had sent a clear and strong message to the ANC that it needs to do better. The ANC needs coalition partners to govern the eThekwini, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela metropolitans, amongst many other hung municipalities. Political Bureau