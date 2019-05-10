Political parties at the Gauteng Results Centre said they were quite confident that numbers would go higher when all districts were uploaded. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Political parties at the Gauteng Results Centre on Friday said they were quite confident that numbers would go higher when all districts were uploaded. ANC Gauteng head of legal and monitoring, Ezra Letsoalo said: "Our message is consistent that it's almost expected that you will see a fluctuation as our results trickle in and this is not surprising."

ANC Gauteng results were seen dropping, they were currently at 49.63%.

"There is quite a significant number of voting districts which have not been uploaded and it so happens to be our traditional strongholds and townships."

Letsoalo said as soon as this happened, he was sure of a steady incline in the party's numbers in Gauteng.

When asked about a possible coalition in the province he said as the ANC they would not consider it at this point.

"We went into this campaign surely to win as the ANC and our formulation has never been about engaging ourselves to any form of coalition and that is not a point or fact that we want to entertain," Letsoalo said.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Gauteng provincial chairperson, Bonginkosi Dhlamini said they were happy about the growth of their votes in Gauteng and they were hoping to double what they got in 2014 elections.

However Dhlamini said that since 1994 the elections had been free but not fair, adding that with each election there were scandals.

"It worries us that about 20 people have been arrested for trying to vote twice and two officers have been fired because of corruption. The IEC should have avoided that by tightening their procedure," Dhlamini said.

Counting of results continues and it expected to finish by the end of the day.

