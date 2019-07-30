ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule flanked by spokespersons Pule Mabe and Dakota Legoete address media in Johannesburg. Photo: Gertrude Makhafola / ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League national executive committee elected in 2015 has been disbanded. Briefing media after the national executive committee meeting over the weekend, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said a national task team has been appointed to oversee the league and lead it to a national conference in January next year.

"The national youth task team will oversee the process of rebuilding the ANCYL, implementing a programme of action and organise a national congress of ANCYL," he said.

Members of the ANCYL embarked on marches demanding the disbandment of the leadership whom they said were "elderly" and should be relieved of their posts as their mandate had expired. A final march to the NEC meeting in Irene, Pretoria took place on Friday.

The convener of the national task team is ANC MP Thandi Mahambehlala, while newly appointed head of ANC Presidency Sibongile Besani is the coordinator. The team also includes various ANC NEC members, ANCYL provincial chairpersons and some of its now disbanded top six leaders - Collen Maine, Desmond Moela, Njabulo Nzuza and Reggie Kabinde.

African News Agency (ANA)