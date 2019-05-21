New ANC chief whip (left) Pemmy Majodina poses with Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (middle) and deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude. Photo: Chantall Presence / ANA

Parliament, Cape Town - The ANC may have lost 19 seats in the National Assembly but the ruling party still has a large group of MPs and now a few new members have joined its benches. There are also some old hands making a return to the House.



The caucus meeting of the ANC on Tuesday saw a number of new faces on its benches. But other senior members were conspicuous by their absence.





Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies, his colleague at Economic Development Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Water and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti are some of the people who are not on the list of those returning to Parliament.





Another senior ANC member not coming back to the House is Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.





Former chairperson of the portfolio committee on water and sanitation Lulu Johnson is also not returning to the Chamber.





Ronald Lamola, who is tipped for a Cabinet post, attended his first caucus meeting on Tuesday and was joined by ANC head of organising Senzo Mchunu.





Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson returns to Parliament as an MP. File picture: Katlholo Maifadi/GCIS

Former ministers Tina Joemat-Petterson and Dipuo Peters have returned to Parliament after they resigned more than two years ago when they were fired by then President Jacob Zuma.





Ex-Cosatu President Sidumo Dlamini also attended his first caucus meeting as he joins Parliament for the first time. Dlamini was replaced by Zingiswa Losi as Cosatu leader.





Dlamini forms part of unionists who are joining the ANC in Parliament.





Former chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Francois Beukman is not coming back to the National Assembly after he failed to make the cut on the list.





ANC head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa was also part of new MPs as he joined the party’s caucus.





President Cyril Ramaphosa registers as a Member of Parliament. #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/ibMlOPJKaY — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) May 21, 2019





Head of the ANC political school David Masondo was also expected to be part of new MPs to be sworn-in on Wednesday.





Masondo had served as MEC for provincial Treasury in Limpopo and was now headed to the National Assembly.







