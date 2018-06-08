Sihle Zikalala, the coordinator of the provincial task team said the ANC will also be challenging the conduct of the judge. Picture: Bongani Mbatha

Durban - The African National Congress (ANC) members in KwaZulu-Natal have called for disciplinary action to be taken against those members who take the party to court. They also want an elective conference of the party to be held within six weeks.

This was in response to Friday’s court interdict which saw the provincial elective conference being cancelled.

Sihle Zikalala, the coordinator of the provincial task team said the ANC will also be challenging the conduct of the judge. “We feel that it undermines the independence of the judiciary”.

Zikalala said he was in court on Friday and had been willing and prepared to be put on the stand to give clarity on the processes leading up the conference but was never given the chance to do so.

Branch delegates who gathered at the University of Zululand’s Ongoye campus spent about four hours on Saturday morning discussing issues affecting the ruling party in the province, including divisions and court challenges.

Zikalala said the branches felt that taking the party to court bordered on ill-discipline and wanted strong action against those guilty of such.

However, he said the ANC will also look at whether the members had followed all due processes including exhausting all internal processes before going to court.

The delegates also want the party to deal with what they feel are divisive statements and conduct by some national leaders of the ANC.

Zikalala said some leaders were “going around addressing factions” when they should be above this. He said such would be raised with the party’s national leadership.

Responding to a question on how he felt about what NEC member Bheki Cele once said about members having to take the ANC to court until it does right, Zikalala said such statement is part of the divisive statements the delegates were concerned about

The Mercury