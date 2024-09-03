ANC’s Bheki Mtolo issues apology for disparaging Nehawu

Provincial secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Bheki Mtolo has issued a formal apology to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) following his previous remarks accusing its members of contributing to poor service delivery in the public sector. In July, Mtolo criticised Nehawu-affiliated workers, suggesting their performance was sub-standard, which extended to various government departments including Home Affairs, SASSA offices, and Health.

On Monday, Mtolo released a statement retracting his earlier comments, acknowledging that they had fostered mistrust and unnecessary agitation between the provincial ANC and Nehawu. “I wish to unconditionally apologise to Nehawu, its leadership, and its entire membership,” Mtolo stated. “I unreservedly withdraw the statements that led to an environment of mistrust and undue provocation.”

He noted that the recent meeting between the Nehawu delegation and the ANC had positively influenced his perspective, and he expressed his belief that the issue should now be considered resolved. “I reaffirm my commitment to fostering unity within the alliance and advancing the goals of the National Democratic Revolution,” he added. This apology followed intervention from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula described Mtolo's comments as "misplaced" and "excessive," emphasising that the utterances only heightened existing tensions. Nehawu subsequently withdrew its R2 million lawsuit against both the ANC and Mtolo. [email protected]