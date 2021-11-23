ANC’s collapse in support at the polls is disappointing, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out on his disappointment of the ANC’s poor support following the local government elections. The governing party’s numbers dropped to just over 45 percent in the polls, compared to 53.91 percent in the 2016 municipal elections.

Speaking to the media during the visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Tuesday, Ramaphosa lamented that the party’s poor performance is a setback for the ANC. “What is unfolding is how democracy works. This is the footsteps, if you like, of democracy and we’ve seen it play out throughout the country. “As the president of the governing party, it is disappointing for the ANC, but we should accept the clear message of our people on the ANC. We’ve taken heed and listened and this for us is a big setback, but it is also a big lesson,” he said.

The ANC’s voter support has dropped in the country’s nine provinces and further saw Gauteng metros being snatched by the DA as the opposition’s Randall Williams secured the position of Tshwane mayor. The new Johannesburg mayor is Mpho Phalatse and Ekurhuleni has named the DA’s Tania Campbell as mayor. The ANC also lost support in Mogale City on the West Rand and other municipalities in Limpopo, Free State, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. Ramaphosa has assured the party that they will do introspection to assess the losses.